Chris Pratt Garfield Movie Adds Another Massive Star

It was recently revealed by Deadline that Oscar-nominee and film icon Samuel L. Jackson has officially joined Chris Pratt's upcoming "Garfield" feature and will voice a new character named Vic, supposedly Garfield's father. So far, Jackson is the only other name to be officially confirmed for the animated movie from director Mark Dindal, who is known for his work on other Disney animated projects from the early 2000s like "Emperor's New Groove" and "Chicken Little."

It is likely that the coming weeks and months will slowly reveal the rest of the cast list, as fans know that there are essential roles to fill with Jon, Liz, Odie, and Nermal, among others. Although there has been no confirmed release date for the animated "Garfield" film, the script seems to have already been completed and penned by writer David Reynolds, according to Deadline. Reynolds is known for his prior work on the animated movies "Finding Nemo," "Atlantis: The Lost Empire," and "Mulan" (via IMDb).

"Garfield" will be something of a Marvel Cinematic Universe reunion, as Pratt and Jackson both have deep ties to the franchise thanks to their respective characters of Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, and Nick Fury. Hopefully, more information about a release date will be revealed soon.