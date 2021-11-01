The Garfield Animated Reboot Has Found Its Lead

It seems as if animated reboots of popular franchises are making a big comeback as of late. From the recent "The Addams Family" animated outings to the upcoming "Super Mario Bros." film, it's seemingly a good time for studios to greenlight these sorts of films. It makes sense. Animated films are very popular with children and families alike, and most of these franchises have a built-in audience already that will come out to see these movies no matter what form they're in. Now the beloved cat who hates Mondays, Garfield, is getting the animated big-screen treatment.

"Garfield" is no strangers to film adaptations. Many fans may remember the two live-action "Garfield" films from the early 2000s that starred legendary comedic actor Bill Murray in the title role. While moderately successful at the box office, grossing a combined $366 million worldwide (per The Numbers), they were not exactly a big hit with critics. The first film garnered a 15% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Regardless, "Garfield" is still a property that seems worth exploring, and this newest animated adaptation will do just that. Moreover, the animated "Garfield" reboot has officially found its lead.