Furiosa Lands More Key Talent From Mad Max: Fury Road

At the time of its release in 2015, "Mad Max: Fury Road" was the first new "Mad Max" film since "Beyond Thunderdome," which premiered in 1985. Of course, "Fury Road" overcame the inherent difficulty in revitalizing a thirty-plus-year-old franchise and earned numerous accolades, including RogerEbert.com's best film of the year and six Oscars (via IMDb), among other platitudes. On the strength of its many successes, director George Miller then began work on a prequel titled "Furiosa" soon after its release.

Whereas the upcoming film's titular character, Imperator Furiosa, is portrayed by Charlize Theron in "Fury Road," rising star Anya Taylor-Joy will portray a younger version of the character this time around. Taylor-Joy revealed that she landed the role after Edgar Wright recommended her to Miller.

Given that "Furiosa" will take place before its lead meets Mad Max during the events of "Fury Road," much of its cast will consist of characters entirely new to the franchise. Returning for "Furiosa," meanwhile, are director of photography John Seale and Miller's co-writer Nicholas Lathouris. Now, a recent announcement has confirmed that another behind-the-scenes talent will reprise his "Fury Road" role for "Furiosa."