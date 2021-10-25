Here's How Anya Taylor-Joy Really Scored The Role Of Furiosa

While the "Mad Max" series was already decades old at the time of its release, 2015's "Mad Max: Fury Road" helped reinvigorate the film franchise, thanks in part to its introduction of Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron). At first, the film seems to belong to longtime franchise lead Max Rockatansky, a role that was once Mel Gibson's, but is portrayed by Tom Hardy in "Fury Road." Early on in the film, however, Hardy's Max takes the backseat to Theron's Furiosa, whom the film's story largely revolves around.

The character is currently slated to return in a "Fury Road" prequel film titled "Furiosa." Starring in the film as a younger version of Furiosa will be Anya Taylor-Joy, known for her work as the star of the Netflix chess drama, "The Queen's Gambit," as well as the spooky colonial thriller, "The Witch," to name just a few of her more well-known projects (via IMDb).

Although the "Furiosa" prequel film's release date is still far off — filming is only set to begin next year (via Deadline) — Taylor-Joy is also the star of the upcoming psychological thriller, "Last Night in Soho." As a result of Taylor-Joy's central roles in both films, the press tour for "Last Night in Soho" has occasionally provided some exciting insight into "Furiosa," including how Taylor-Joy actually secured the titular role in the upcoming "Fury Road" prequel.