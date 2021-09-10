Fans Just Got Bad News About The Mad Max: Fury Road Prequel Furiosa

When "Mad Max: Fury Road" premiered in 2015, it proved that a franchise that began in 1979 (and originally starred Mel Gibson) still had a lot of juice left in its tank. It did that by introducing a new protagonist who's arguably just as compelling as Max ever was: Imperator Furiosa, played by Charlize Theron. In fact, even the new Max himself, Tom Hardy, agrees that Furiosa is the real star of "Fury Road."

As a result, it's not much of a surprise that Furiosa is going to be a big part of the "Mad Max" franchise going forward. The success of "Mad Max: Fury Road" has led to multiple planned sequels, but the first that director George Miller and co. are tackling is a movie that will tell Furiosa's origin story and explain how she came to be Immortan Joe's top warrior. "The Queen's Gambit" star Anya Taylor-Joy will be replacing Theron in the lead role.

The "Furiosa" release date was already several years away, but unfortunately, the wait just got a little longer.