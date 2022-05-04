The Upcoming Star Wars Films Have A Major Problem To Solve And It Isn't A Secret

In 2019, months before the release of "Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker," Disney announced its plan to add three more "Star Wars" feature films to its schedule (via The Wrap). Though originally scheduled for a 2022 roll-out, the films are now slated to hit theaters in 2023, 2025, and 2027, according to Games Radar.

The disappointment of eager fans notwithstanding, this delay could, and should, allow the powers that be some time to think about what the franchise must do if it hopes to avoid failing the narrative's potential for growth. Thankfully, the answer to that question is abundantly clear: the franchise needs to move away from its beloved Skywalkers.

Since its debut in 1977, George Lucas' now culturally pervasive franchise has revolved around the family, even in projects that fall outside the main nine episodes' overarching story. The glimpse of a young Luke Skywalker in the Season 2 finale of "The Mandalorian," for instance, strongly implied that Season 3 would (at minimum) address the two decade-plus gap in the Jedi's life that occurred between 1983's "Return of the Jedi," and 2015's "The Force Awakens." If the upcoming trilogy chooses to maintain a focus on the Skywalker Saga, that means it will have been doing so for nearly 50 years. That's simply too much time to spend on a single hero's journey, particularly one that has already repeated its point.