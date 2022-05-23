Here's How Mon Mothma Will Figure Into The Plot Of Andor

The upcoming Disney + series "Andor" will give "Star Wars" fans yet another peek into life within its ever-sprawling fictional universe. Fans of the multi-format universe are likely quite aware that the series will focus on the titular Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), whom we will follow five years before the events of the film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." The show will cover his transformation from self-interested criminal to a vital member of the Rebel Alliance's battle against the Empire — part of a team who help deliver the schematics of the Death Star to Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), which allows the Rebellion to figure out the superweapon's weakness and bring about its destruction.

Since anyone who has watched "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" knows that Cassian's story will end tragically, seeing his evolution into a figure of hope for the Rebels stands to be quite an experience. However, he won't be the only iconic "Star Wars" character that we finally get a closer look at. Also important to the storyline, evidently, will be former Republic senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), co-founder of the Rebellion, who will appear in "Andor" as well.

Mon Mothma was described by SyFy in 2019 as "the most important character in Star Wars," yet fans of this sprawling universe still know frustratingly little about her at this time. With the advent of "Andor," thankfully, it appears that this will change. Here's how she figures into the show and what fans will learn about her in the new series.