Mike Wolfe Admits To Difficulties Filming American Pickers Amid Ratings Decline
At this point, it's clear that History's "American Pickers" just doesn't feel the same without longtime co-host Frank Fritz. Throughout the series' first 21 seasons, Fritz and series creator Mike Wolfe each became an essential staple of the History line-up, as their unique dynamic (and shared love of antiquing) helped make "American Pickers" one of the most popular reality series for the network.
Perhaps that is why it was so shocking to learn that Fritz would not be returning for Season 22. Fritz's abrupt and dramatic departure from the series was further complicated when the former reality star revealed that he and Wolfe are no longer speaking to one another. Fans quickly rallied to Fritz's side at the beginning of the next season, promising that they would not watch the series again until Fritz returned.
Indeed, it appears that many of those fans have kept their word, as viewership has notably decreased throughout Season 23. Even Mike Wolfe himself seems to have taken note of this decline in ratings, as he commented on the immense pressure he's been feeling in a recent Instagram post.
Wolfe reflects on the difficulty of shooting American Pickers in a recent Instagram post
On May 2nd, 2022, Mike Wolfe posted a photo on Instagram of two "American Pickers" crew members that was accompanied by a lengthy statement in which he opened up about how hard it is to make the series. "Blood sweat and tears with these two guys ..." Wolfe wrote. He identified the crew members as the ones who film his to-camera interviews, and said of the process, "Finding the words after 13 years of doing this show becomes harder. A lot of it is the pressure I put on myself. And how much weight I put into telling peoples stories." Wolfe went on to praise the two crew members and describe how their support and encouragement have helped him immensely throughout filming, and that their shared passion has helped to keep the show alive for so long.
Wolfe closes the statement by saying, "I've been very blessed to have people in my life at this time that love what they do as much as I do." Considering the series' current decline in viewership and the dramatic backlash regarding Frank Fritz's departure, Wolfe's reflection on his own struggles could not have come at a better time. As the series as a whole faces a significant amount of uncertainty and pressure, Wolfe's words reiterate that he is no stranger to the difficulties that come with this business and that no matter how hard it gets, he is still incredibly passionate about his work.
In any case, the post makes it abundantly clear that he is surrounded by people who make it easier to weather all of the pressure he feels while filming, and as such, we doubt that "American Pickers" is going anywhere anytime soon.