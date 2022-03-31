Mixed News For Fans Awaiting The Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Premiere

On paper, the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Disney+ show doesn't have a particularly blank canvas to paint on, especially compared to its predecessors. "The Mandalorian" introduces a brand new protagonist in the Disney+ corner of the "Star Wars" franchise, and takes its time to expand the story and introduce familiar characters in the mix. "The Book of Boba Fett" is a melting pot that focuses on the story of Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), yet isn't afraid to take things in some wildly different directions, up to and including two episodes that largely focus on "The Mandalorian" star Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). Meanwhile, the titular Jedi of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" (Ewan McGregor) is a central character of the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy and the original "Star Wars" (in which he's portrayed by Alec Guinness), and the show focuses on his intervening wilderness years on Tatooine.

As such, the viewers know very well where Obi-Wan is coming from, and where he's headed. Still, that doesn't mean the show won't be able to shock you. In fact, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" just managed to give fans a couple of surprises even before its premiere date ... though whether said surprises are great or not may be up for debate.