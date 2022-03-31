Mixed News For Fans Awaiting The Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Premiere
On paper, the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Disney+ show doesn't have a particularly blank canvas to paint on, especially compared to its predecessors. "The Mandalorian" introduces a brand new protagonist in the Disney+ corner of the "Star Wars" franchise, and takes its time to expand the story and introduce familiar characters in the mix. "The Book of Boba Fett" is a melting pot that focuses on the story of Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), yet isn't afraid to take things in some wildly different directions, up to and including two episodes that largely focus on "The Mandalorian" star Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). Meanwhile, the titular Jedi of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" (Ewan McGregor) is a central character of the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy and the original "Star Wars" (in which he's portrayed by Alec Guinness), and the show focuses on his intervening wilderness years on Tatooine.
As such, the viewers know very well where Obi-Wan is coming from, and where he's headed. Still, that doesn't mean the show won't be able to shock you. In fact, "Obi-Wan Kenobi" just managed to give fans a couple of surprises even before its premiere date ... though whether said surprises are great or not may be up for debate.
Obi-Wan Kenobi's release date moved, but the first two episodes drop at the same time
It's rarely welcome news when an eagerly-anticipated show moves its premiere date, but in this particular occasion, it's hard to be too incensed. After all, the premiere will only move a few days, according to the show's official Twitter account. What's more, the news was announced with a nice message from Ewan McGregor himself.
"Hello, 'Star Wars' fans," the actor addressed the viewers in the clip. "Thank you for your incredible support in response to 'Obi-Wan Kenobi. I have some important news. Our premiere date is moving just a couple of days, from Wednesday to Friday, May the 27th."
Seeing as the show was originally supposed to premiere on Disney+ on May 25, the delay is not all that bad. What's more, McGregor also had some pretty great news to smooth things over. The star revealed that the first two episodes of the show will drop on that day, so in exchange to the relatively small inconvenience of two days' extra wait, fans get a double dose of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" on May 27.