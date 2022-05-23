Disney Just Posted A Fascinating Watch List To Prep For Obi-Wan Kenobi

Disney's latest foray into the world of "Star Wars" isn't looking so far, far away anymore. With the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series set to debut on Friday, May 27, people have only a few short days to prepare for the newest chapter in the titular Jedi's storied life. Finally, fans will know for certain exactly what happened to Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) in the years between "Episode III: Revenge of the Sith" and "Episode IV: A New Hope."

To understand that, however, fans will need to know what happened to Obi-Wan before the fall of the Galactic Republic. Thankfully, Disney has the fanbase's backs in this instance. To make sure that people don't miss out on these important extras, Disney has posted a fascinating watch list. The list, of course, begins with the first two prequel films ("Episode I: The Phantom Menace" and "Episode II: Attack of the Clones"), and ends with the final prequel, "Episode III: Revenge of the Sith."

However, there is much more to Obi-Wan than just the main movies. In addition to the prequels, Disney is also prepping fans with a crash course in some of Obi-Wan's antics during the events of the "Clone Wars" TV series.