Mission: Impossible 7 Trailer Is Here To Remind You About Tom Cruise's Other Action Franchise

At some point, audiences will ask whether it's time for Tom Cruise to stop throwing himself out of plane, climbing the Burj Khalifa, or driving a motorbike off the side of a mountain... But today is not that day. Nor does it seem we've reached peak Cruise, with the long-awaited "Top Gun" sequel about to descend on theaters, propelled by universal critical acclaim. Perhaps hoping to capitalize on the buzz around "Top Gun: Maverick," Paramount Pictures is out this morning to remind you that another entry in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise is still en route — the seventh, in case you lost count.

The long-running film franchise has been given a vicious new lease of life under director Christopher McQuarrie, who has opted for an overarching story spanning multiple films. Although photos and videos from the "Mission: Impossible 7" set have steadily arrived online over the last few years, it has taken a while for Paramount to deliver any official footage. Thankfully, the first trailer from the sequel is finally here, and it teases what Hunt is up against when the latest "Mission: Impossible" film debuts in theaters.