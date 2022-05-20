Sony Chairman Confirms What We Suspected About Will Smith Oscars Slap Halting Bad Boys 4

Ever since Will Smith's Oscar slap heard around the world, fans of the actor have been waiting and wondering what the exact extent of the fallout would be. Notably, many commentators have been divided over the film star's violent outburst towards comedian Chris Rock. Regardless of the way many people feel, however, the very public nature of the incident has resulted in a rather large shadow being cast over Smith's career.

Less than a week after the Academy Awards, Netflix became the first to quietly pause "Fast and Loose," in which Smith was set to star as a crime boss who loses his memory and slowly discovers the double life he was leading as a CIA agent and crime kingpin (via The Hollywood Reporter). A second hit came on April 21, when Bloomberg journalist Lucas Shaw reported on Twitter that plans for "Bright 2" were being shelved in a decision that was reportedly "unrelated to the [Oscars] incident." Interestingly, Bloomberg also reported that Smith's nature series "Pole to Pole" was still planning to proceed, but wouldn't begin shooting until the fall.

Unfortunately for Smith, this quickly appeared to become a fairly common occurrence. "Emancipation," Smith's film with Apple TV+ was widely expected to be released in 2022. However, Variety reported in early May that it has also been delayed, and is now looking at a 2023 release. Understandably, all of these behind-the-scenes moves have left many fans wondering about the fate of the next "Bad Boys" film.

A new statement from an executive at Sony Pictures Entertainment is finally shining light on the subject.