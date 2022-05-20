The Surprising Family Connection Titus Welliver Has With Bosch - Exclusive

Whether you're reading one of author Michael Connelly's 20-plus different "Bosch" novels, watching Amazon Prime Video's "Bosch," or jumping into Amazon Freevee's "Bosch: Legacy," the myriad complications in the family life of Detective Hieronymous "Harry" Bosch (Titus Welliver) are quite obvious. Although the character enjoys a close relationship with his daughter, Maddie (Madison Lintz), the other members of his family are a very different story.

Sadly, much of the inspiration for Bosch's work in law enforcement comes from his time spent in orphanages and foster homes in the aftermath of his mother's murder. As if that isn't already sad enough, Bosch also struggles to reconcile his difficult upbringing with the posh life lived by his absent father, a wealthy, long-since deceased defense attorney.

In Season 1, Episode 8 ("Bloodline"), "Bosch: Legacy" jumps back in time to show audiences the first meeting between Bosch; his long-lost father, J. Michael Haller Sr. (Clint Jordan); and his younger half-brother, J. Michael "Mickey" Haller Jr. (Ettore James Baccari). Although these characters are technically only credited on IMDb as Father and Son, dedicated readers of Michael Connelly's novels will instantly recognize the younger Haller as the protagonist from "The Lincoln Lawyer" novels.

However, it should be noted that Mickey Haller's brief appearance is not the only family connection at play in this scene. In an exclusive interview with Looper, Titus Welliver explained the ins and outs of Eamonn Welliver's time as Harry Bosch.