Titus Welliver And Mimi Rogers Discuss Bosch: Legacy And Reflect On The Doors - Exclusive Interview

Can you both tell me a little bit about when you first found out about the spinoff? After seven seasons, what made you say, "Yeah, sign me up for round two?"

Mimi Rogers: I probably have a more interesting story about finding out than Titus because when we were going to do Season 7 of "Bosch," we were told that was the last season. I was supposed to be killed, and the producers had called very kindly to talk to me about it, what the whole storyline was, and that I was going to be assassinated and they wanted to make sure that I was okay. I said, "Well, if this is it, if the show's done, then why not, no pun intended, go out with a bang?" I was like, "Cool, I'll be dead." Poor Maddie, she gets to lose another mother figure.

Then we started shooting and we were doing the big New Year's Eve party at Chandler's house in the garden. I had been reading some of the scripts and saw that I was in the hospital in a coma. I would talk to one of the producers during this party sequence and said, "So, what's the deal? I get shot, but then I'm in a coma in the hospital. Is this going to be like the typical 'Bosch' thing where we torture Madeline and the audience and then I freaking die at the end anyway or what?" He was like, "Has [Executive Producer] Henrik [Bastin] spoken with you?" I was like, "No," and he goes, "Come with me."

We gathered together, me and two or three of the producers, and they gave me the news that we had a new life and a new show, and I was not going to die. I literally cried happy tears and went on from there.

Titus Welliver: We were shooting in the thick of COVID and so the focus was to try to get the show completed. It was a pretty high anxiety scenario of getting through our work days. There had been whisperings and mutterings about it, but nothing concrete because we were really focused on trying to get the show completed. Then, as things evolved and it looked like it was going to become a reality, I was told that the idea was to continue. Needless to say, I was very excited about the idea of less of a spinoff, but a continuation with a smaller ensemble and focusing on these three characters. I was overjoyed, and here we are.