Squid Game Creator Is Gearing Up To Parody His Own Success

Few shows in recent years have become as unexpected a phenomenon as "Squid Game." With its themes of inequality and socialized violence clearly resonating with audiences around the world, the series not only made green tracksuits and white Vans a look (via The Guardian), but it also further established South Korean film and television as among the world's most daring and radical. Considering what a global cultural touchstone it has become, it is difficult to believe that the project sat in creator Hwang Dong-hyuk's drawer for seven years because no studios were interested (via Deadline). And given the viewership records "Squid Game" smashed, greenlighting a second season is a clear no-brainer for Netflix.

Hwang has recently dropped some good news and some bad news for fans of his work. The bad news is that while Hwang and Netflix are indeed moving forward with Season 2 of "Squid Game," it likely won't be hitting screens until 2023 or even 2024. The final moments of Season 1's finale had viewers pumping their fists as protagonist Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) resolved to bring down the mysterious organization that lures indebted people into deadly games for sport. A year-plus is a long time to wait for the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) and company to get their comeuppance.

So yes, we'll all have to wonder for a good while longer. But here's the good news ...