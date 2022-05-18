Squid Game Creator Has Some Bad News For Fans About Season 2

"Squid Game" Season 1 ends on a cliffhanger. After winning the games, Gi-hun finally has a shot at a proper relationship with his daughter. With his winnings, he has cleaned up his act and can now fly to see her in the United States. But the victory eats at Gi-hun. He knows that the games are still being held and even though he has a chance to let it go, he can't.

The good news is, we will get the chance to see what comes of Gi-hun's guilt, but viewers are going to have to wait a bit longer than expected for that resolution. According to Vanity Fair, the new season won't be coming to Netflix until 2023, or even 2024. Though this may seem like a long time to wait, Hwang Dong-hyuk has many interesting concepts in store for viewers.

"I want to ask the question, 'Is true solidarity between humans possible?'" Hwang told the publication.

Hwang likes to think about big, universal themes with existential stakes. It's this propensity that made Season 1 not only fascinating, but an important social critique that has only grown more timely (which partially explains why the series was finally picked up after 10 years in development). In addition to a deeper exploration of class and social obligation, Season 2 will reportedly bring new games and the return of Gi-hun, just as the Season 1 finale implied.

That, at least, seems worth the wait.