Squid Game Creator Has Some Bad News For Fans About Season 2
If television had a figurative Cinderella story over the past couple of years, it would undoubtedly be Netflix's Korean drama "Squid Game." Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the series immediately smashed through viewership records, quickly becoming one of Netflix's most-watched new shows around the world.
The story deals in universally accessible themes: After compulsive gambler Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) loses the winnings needed to pay off a loan shark, he becomes even more desperate. The only way to provide for his daughter is to join a high-stakes round of children's games held by a mysterious cabal of sadistic plutocrats who promise a major cash prize to the winner. The only catch is that if you lose the game, you also lose your life. Everyone comes to this game out of desperation. Even when given the choice to leave, the contestants return because their debt has become so unmanageable.
Given the series' resonance, Netflix didn't waste any time greenlighting a second season. Unfortunately for fans, the creator recently came out with some disappointing news about the upcoming season.
Seasons 2 won't be released for at least another year, and maybe longer
"Squid Game" Season 1 ends on a cliffhanger. After winning the games, Gi-hun finally has a shot at a proper relationship with his daughter. With his winnings, he has cleaned up his act and can now fly to see her in the United States. But the victory eats at Gi-hun. He knows that the games are still being held and even though he has a chance to let it go, he can't.
The good news is, we will get the chance to see what comes of Gi-hun's guilt, but viewers are going to have to wait a bit longer than expected for that resolution. According to Vanity Fair, the new season won't be coming to Netflix until 2023, or even 2024. Though this may seem like a long time to wait, Hwang Dong-hyuk has many interesting concepts in store for viewers.
"I want to ask the question, 'Is true solidarity between humans possible?'" Hwang told the publication.
Hwang likes to think about big, universal themes with existential stakes. It's this propensity that made Season 1 not only fascinating, but an important social critique that has only grown more timely (which partially explains why the series was finally picked up after 10 years in development). In addition to a deeper exploration of class and social obligation, Season 2 will reportedly bring new games and the return of Gi-hun, just as the Season 1 finale implied.
That, at least, seems worth the wait.