Stranger Things Season 4 Just Got Spoiled In The Most Unexpected Way
The much-anticipated fourth season of "Stranger Things" is just days away, but some fans have already gotten spoiled thanks to a bizarre leak that has even The Duffer Brothers surprised — and disgusted.
Over the years, spoilers have always been a thing that Netflix and other big studios have had to deal with. A lot of times the leaks come from toy and merchandise releases, which often come out much earlier than the actual TV shows and movies. Back in 2015, Walmart accidentally revealed Rey Skywalker's (Daisy Ridley) Jedi destiny in "The Force Awakens" by releasing an action figure of her that included a blue lightsaber (via Fortune). Just recently, figures released in the months before "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" hit theaters revealed key characters that make their debuts in the movie — those being Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) and Defender Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who are variants from other universes (via Inverse).
But while these and other toy spoilers are common, the recent "Stranger Things" leak is anything but.
Monopoly game cards spoil major plot points in Season 4
First leaked on Reddit, the "Stranger Things" spoilers came as part of an official Monopoly game tied into the upcoming fourth season, per The Hollywood Reporter.
A Reddit post claimed that the game had been purchased at a national retailer. "Fair and square by a consumer," the post says. "Nobody stole it; nobody leaked a sample." Sources close to the series told THR that the game must have flown under the radar as part of the show's massive merchandise campaign. They claimed that creators Matt and Ross Duffer were never consulted and had a "total meltdown" after hearing about the leaks. "Lessons have been learned and, I expect, there will be more cohesion going into season five," a source said.
With Season 4 of "Stranger Things" set to drop on Netflix May 27, fans have been chomping at the bit to find out everything they can about the newest installment. "I have faith that this season will be good, but as far as twists go, it's gonna be hard to top 'Monopoly board recaps ST4 before it's even out,'" joked Redditor @jackkerouacsblackcat.
Netflix recently announced that Season 5 will be the show's last.