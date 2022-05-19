Stranger Things Season 4 Just Got Spoiled In The Most Unexpected Way

The much-anticipated fourth season of "Stranger Things" is just days away, but some fans have already gotten spoiled thanks to a bizarre leak that has even The Duffer Brothers surprised — and disgusted.

Over the years, spoilers have always been a thing that Netflix and other big studios have had to deal with. A lot of times the leaks come from toy and merchandise releases, which often come out much earlier than the actual TV shows and movies. Back in 2015, Walmart accidentally revealed Rey Skywalker's (Daisy Ridley) Jedi destiny in "The Force Awakens" by releasing an action figure of her that included a blue lightsaber (via Fortune). Just recently, figures released in the months before "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" hit theaters revealed key characters that make their debuts in the movie — those being Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) and Defender Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who are variants from other universes (via Inverse).

But while these and other toy spoilers are common, the recent "Stranger Things" leak is anything but.