Why Gunpowder From The Boys Looks So Familiar

"The Boys" are coming back! Amazon Prime Video offered fans a new look at the satirical superhero's third season earlier this week with a story-driven trailer. The brand new footage teased an unhinged Homelander (Antony Starr) veering even more into mania, the titular Boys becoming superpowered, and Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy, a riff on Marvel's Captain America.

Soldier Boy isn't the only new superhero who is set to grace the limelight in the third season of the critically-acclaimed series. Supersonic, Gunpowder, Blue Hawk, and Crimson Countess are all new additions to "The Boys." Details are slim on these brand-new heroes, who more than likely will create havoc alongside the rest of the superpowered beings. Eagle-eyed fans will remember Gunpowder, in particular, has been briefly mentioned throughout the series: A retired member of the superhero group Payback, Gunpowder's powers include manipulating the properties of ammunition. According to IMDb, Gunpowder is set to appear in every episode of Season 3, which could make him a pivotal player in The Boys' battle against Vought, the media conglomerate behind the corporatization of superheroes.

While Gunpowder hasn't prominently appeared in the promotional footage for the upcoming season, fans who have done their digging will be surprised to know that the gun-toting hero is played by none other than Sean Patrick Flanery.