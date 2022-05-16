Final Trailer For The Boys Season 3 Is Making It Impossible To Wait For New Episodes

Prime Video's "The Boys" immediately became one of the breakout hit shows of 2019 back when its first season was rolled out on the Amazon streaming service. But even the show's — and the original comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's — most dyed-in-the-wool fans couldn't have dreamed of what lay in store for "The Boys." With season 2, the Eric Kripke-developed series turned into a bonafide critical sensation, multiplied its already-large fanbase, and became the first superhero show since "Heroes" in 2007 to score a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series (via IMDb).

"The Boys Presents: Diabolical" provided a satisfying appetite suppressant in the intervening months since Season 2 aired its shocking (and bloody) finale, but this new trailer reminds us just how much we've been missing without the flagship series on our streaming screens.