Final Trailer For The Boys Season 3 Is Making It Impossible To Wait For New Episodes
Prime Video's "The Boys" immediately became one of the breakout hit shows of 2019 back when its first season was rolled out on the Amazon streaming service. But even the show's — and the original comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's — most dyed-in-the-wool fans couldn't have dreamed of what lay in store for "The Boys." With season 2, the Eric Kripke-developed series turned into a bonafide critical sensation, multiplied its already-large fanbase, and became the first superhero show since "Heroes" in 2007 to score a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series (via IMDb).
"The Boys Presents: Diabolical" provided a satisfying appetite suppressant in the intervening months since Season 2 aired its shocking (and bloody) finale, but this new trailer reminds us just how much we've been missing without the flagship series on our streaming screens.
The Boys are back in town
Anticipation for Season 3, which is set to premiere on June 3, could scarcely be higher. The first teaser trailer released by Amazon was relatively light on dialog or plot specifics, but still managed to send fan expectations through the roof with a well-edited overload of the sass, satirical bite, and gleeful violence that has come to be expected from "The Boys." Now, a more conventional Season 3 trailer has been unveiled, and it features some very interesting hints about what's to come for the Boys and the Seven following the seismic events of the Season 2 finale.
The new trailer arrives just a couple weeks before the much-anticipated debut of "The Boys" Season 3. While the new look (now, with dialog) provides a closer angle on some of the Season 3 elements ripped straight from the pages of the popular comic — like Butcher's forthcoming super powers — the trailer also contains plenty of occluded material in need of careful deciphering.