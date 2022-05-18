The Real Reason Tom Cruise Pushed For A Top Gun: Maverick Theatrical Release

"Top Gun: Maverick" hasn't even hit theaters yet and people are already declaring it an action masterpiece, with critics far and wide handing out early praise and glowing reviews. The hotly-anticipated follow-up is expected to change the landscape of the post-COVID movie business and transform big-budget action films as a result of the movie's revolutionary filming tactics and unmatched aviation sequences, which see the actors actually inside the cockpits of their planes following weeks of intense flight training. Needless to say, "Top Gun: Maverick" is a movie that doesn't just deserve to be seen on a big screen — it's a requirement. And there's nobody who wants to get that point across more than Tom Cruise aka Maverick himself.

"I love this experience," Cruise told the audience at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, May 18, when asked about seeing "Maverick" in theaters compared to streaming it (via IGN). "I want this experience not just for myself," he said, "but I know there are so many people who want this experience. I want other filmmakers to have that experience and have that as an outlet."

During the filming of "Maverick," Cruise and the cast reportedly used aircraft from different military eras, including a P-51 and various helicopters. He and the others didn't actually fly the F-18 fighter jets that were featured in the military flick, but they were, in fact, inside the cockpits being filmed while actual Navy pilots steered the planes (via IGN). As a result, audiences will be treated to some of the most realistic flying sequences and action scenes in Hollywood history. And it's because of this that Cruise ultimately refused to offer "Top Gun: Maverick" as an option for streaming.