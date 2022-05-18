First Look At Mindy Kaling's Velma Is Making A Huge Splash On The Internet

Early last year, it was revealed that HBO Max had plans for an "adults only" cartoon centered around the iconic "Scooby-Doo" character Velma Dinkley, who would be voiced by comedian and Hollywood star Mindy Kaling. "The Office" and "The Mindy Project" actor was also listed as an executive producer on the project. On Wednesday, May 18, Kaling finally gave the public a first-hand look at her Velma, along with a sneak peek at the show's first episodes. And the internet can't stop talking about it.

"This is very chaotic and I would like more," wrote Twitter user @EbyyEb. "This is gonna need some getting used to," said @Macintoshclan21.

In the original "Scooby-Doo" animated series, Velma is the clumsy but smart member of the Mystery Inc. gang, which includes Fred, Shaggy, Daphne and Scooby. Kaling's adult-focused comedy series, according to its official description, will be "an original and humorous spin that unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America's most beloved mystery solvers." The first look at the new series came during the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront presentation on Wednesday (via Entertainment Weekly), and all we can say is, this isn't your grandmomma's Velma.