Here's How Sam Raimi Really Feels About Those Doctor Strange 2 Spoilers

In a joint interview with "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" screenwriter Michael Waldron in the Los Angeles Times, Sam Raimi seemed to embrace the idea of fans dropping spoilers online, but added that sometimes those spoilers are not all that they seem.

"I think it's part of the fun, It's [a part of] the package when you take on the job, that that's part of the game," Raimi told the publication. "And I think the fans love playing that game and Marvel loves playing it back, sometimes surprising fans with details about the movie, but then other times taking some fan guesses and intentionally misleading the audience in an attempt to save the surprises for the movie. So, I thought it was a lot of fun."

Arguably one of the biggest surprises regarding the Illuminati in "Multiverse of Madness" didn't come with the reveal of their identities, but the carnage they soon faced at the hands of the vengeful Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). True, spoilers about the violent end of the Illuminati immediately found their way online upon the film's release, but it was likely not a plot turn many fans who managed to remain unspoiled saw coming.

"You know you're signing up for that and you can probably [try to] outsmart yourself thinking too much about what the fans know and what they don't know," Waldron told the LA Times. "But in some cases, like the Illuminati, it felt like we got to play those fan expectations to our advantage and get some great surprises and reactions out of our audience."

Also starring Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Rachel McAdams, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is now playing in theaters.