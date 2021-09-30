Get A First Look At She-Hulk's Jameela Jamil As Titania

While superheroes like Thor and Spider-Man will continue gracing the big screen for a bit longer, we've had the chance to meet some outstanding new heroes on Disney+. Marvel Studios has used the streaming platform to set the stage for an intriguing new world filled with heroes to pick up the pieces now that the likes of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) are gone.

We've already met the adult version of Monica Rambeau, a.k.a. Spectrum (Teyonah Parris), who now has powers of her very own. Plus, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) has assumed his place as the rightful Captain America. It's only the beginning of a new frontier for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we're on the precipice of seeing Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) enter the fray. Of course, with new heroes come new villains, and for the latter hero, she'll go toe to toe with Titania (Jameela Jamil).

We may still not have a release date for "She-Hulk," but at least we know things have progressed smoothly. In fact, we just got our first look (albeit small) of Jameela Jamil in costume for the part.