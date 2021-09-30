Get A First Look At She-Hulk's Jameela Jamil As Titania
While superheroes like Thor and Spider-Man will continue gracing the big screen for a bit longer, we've had the chance to meet some outstanding new heroes on Disney+. Marvel Studios has used the streaming platform to set the stage for an intriguing new world filled with heroes to pick up the pieces now that the likes of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) are gone.
We've already met the adult version of Monica Rambeau, a.k.a. Spectrum (Teyonah Parris), who now has powers of her very own. Plus, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) has assumed his place as the rightful Captain America. It's only the beginning of a new frontier for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we're on the precipice of seeing Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) enter the fray. Of course, with new heroes come new villains, and for the latter hero, she'll go toe to toe with Titania (Jameela Jamil).
We may still not have a release date for "She-Hulk," but at least we know things have progressed smoothly. In fact, we just got our first look (albeit small) of Jameela Jamil in costume for the part.
It sure looks like Jameela Jamil's wearing a Titania wig in new photo
There's still a lot we don't know about the upcoming "She-Hulk" series, and Jameela Jamil's recent Twitter post doesn't exactly shed a ton more light on the Disney+ project. However, it does show us that Jamil will have comic-accurate hair for her character. The long red locks shown in the picture nearly match perfectly that of Titania from the pages of a comic book. And to cap it all off, Jamil has added a vague caption of "Ok Boomer." It's unclear what precisely the caption is supposed to add to the picture. Maybe Titania will be reimagined as a Gen Z street punk. But all good things come in time.
For the time being, fans love the look. They quickly go into her comments to tell her how beautiful she looks and express their enthusiasm for her upcoming Marvel role. Some of the words of praise that have come in include "OMG SO CUTE I DIE" and "You got a bit of an Angelina Jolie look there." One fan even asked her where she got the look, and apparently, the wig only set her back $20.
"The Good Place" actress may play a bad guy on the Marvel series, but she's going to look fabulous while doing it.