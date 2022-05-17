Giancarlo Esposito's Directorial Debut On Better Call Saul Has Fans All Saying The Same Thing

Giancarlo Esposito took to Twitter on Monday, May 16, to express his gratitude for being able to direct "Axe and Grind." The "Breaking Bad" alum wrote, "It was an honor to be invited to this masterful family of filmmakers! I could not have been more inspired!" He also noted how the direction he received from Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan was pivotal to his time in this new role.

Fans were quick to flood the comments with praise of the episode and of Esposito's direction. One fan, @JOKERACN7, hilariously declared their positive feelings about the episode by quoting something Gus himself often says, writing, "It was ... acceptable." They weren't the only fan who couldn't keep from making a Gus reference. Viewer @Dr3nee1982 wrote, "It was definitely up to Los Pollos standards!"

Meanwhile, @dhirajbaidwan was more straightforward with their approval, musing that Esposito seems to have just about every skill. Twitter user @Unluccy teased that there was just one thing wrong with the episode: Esposito's storytelling was so efficiently suspenseful that the wait for next week is going to be too long. One fan, @jnmomcat, appreciated all of the details, remarking, "Young Kim with a different glimpse of her crazy mother; Nebraska plates; the Little Black Book — and the matchbook! So much and everything spot-on!" Finally, @nicholaspilk jokingly mused about what it was like on set for the actors, commenting, "Being directed by someone who's played one of the most formidable villains in film history has to be quite the experience."

In the fans' eyes, it seems that Esposito fits right in with all of the show's brilliant directors who have helped shape the highly praised series.