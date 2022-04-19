Better Call Saul Season 6 Has Bigger Surprises In Store Than The Return Of Walter And Jesse

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Peter Gould explained that he and Vince Gilligan felt it appropriate to reveal that Walter and Jesse will appear in Season 6 of "Better Call Saul" because it's just one of many twists and turns they've set in store for audiences over the series' 13-episode final season. The series is tasked with the important job of wrapping up the story of the entire "Breaking Bad" universe (for now, at least), and Gould said he wanted to take the surprise of Walt and Jesse's return out of the realm of specualtion, in part to take pressure off Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul from having to deflect questions any longer.

"In the past, we could always say, 'We're hoping to do it someday,' and usually we'd say, 'Not this season,'" Gould told The Hollywood Reporter. "And we couldn't lie if somebody asked if they're gonna show up this season."

The nature of "Better Call Saul" has left fans wondering whether Walt and Jesse might appear since the show started, particularly as other "Breaking Bad" veterans have made guest spots and taken recurring roles on the show. In the interview, Gould says they feel most successful when fans ask about Nacho or Kim's fate as opposed to inquiring about the potential for Walt and Jesse's appearance — though he did tease there are many more surprises to come.

"I have to say, if I thought [Walt and Jesse's return] was the biggest surprise or the biggest spoiler, I probably wouldn't have said it," Gould said.