Disney Unveils Brooding First Look At Marvel's Echo

Disney has no lack of content coming down the pike. Limited Marvel series have flooded the streaming platform and they all shine a spotlight on characters not heavily featured before. One such series displays the often forgotten character Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) whose appearances in the Marvel ensemble features were fleeting. Not only does "Hawkeye" demonstrate Clint's struggle with Natasha's (Scarlett Johansson) tragic death, but it also makes a point to represent characters with hearing loss. After years of physical trauma from crime-fighting, Clint's deafness is given a front seat. "Hawkeye" also highlights Clint's experiences with newcomer Maya Lopez, AKA Echo (Alaqua Cox) who has full hearing loss.

Maya is just one of the antagonists of "Hawkeye," but is developed with a heartbreaking backstory. Though raised in a criminal lifestyle, Maya's father William Lopez (Zahn McClarnon) was a loving parent who wanted the best for her. He nurtures her fight training as she cultivates her ability to mimic other people's movements with complete precision. After her father dies, Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) adopts her and becomes her new father figure. She initially starts out as Clint's villain, but soon realizes that Kingpin was the reason her father died and splits off on her own. Now viewers can see Maya's journey after the fact with an upcoming show featuring the character.