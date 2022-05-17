Disney Unveils Brooding First Look At Marvel's Echo
Disney has no lack of content coming down the pike. Limited Marvel series have flooded the streaming platform and they all shine a spotlight on characters not heavily featured before. One such series displays the often forgotten character Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) whose appearances in the Marvel ensemble features were fleeting. Not only does "Hawkeye" demonstrate Clint's struggle with Natasha's (Scarlett Johansson) tragic death, but it also makes a point to represent characters with hearing loss. After years of physical trauma from crime-fighting, Clint's deafness is given a front seat. "Hawkeye" also highlights Clint's experiences with newcomer Maya Lopez, AKA Echo (Alaqua Cox) who has full hearing loss.
Maya is just one of the antagonists of "Hawkeye," but is developed with a heartbreaking backstory. Though raised in a criminal lifestyle, Maya's father William Lopez (Zahn McClarnon) was a loving parent who wanted the best for her. He nurtures her fight training as she cultivates her ability to mimic other people's movements with complete precision. After her father dies, Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) adopts her and becomes her new father figure. She initially starts out as Clint's villain, but soon realizes that Kingpin was the reason her father died and splits off on her own. Now viewers can see Maya's journey after the fact with an upcoming show featuring the character.
Echo goes back home in order to move forward
When viewers last saw Maya, her story was left up in the air. Understanding that Kingpin played a major role in her father's death, she sets out to kill him at the end of "Hawkeye," and Kingpin's fate is left ambiguous. Regardless, Maya is on a journey towards closure in "Echo" if new updates for the show are any indication. Marvel has recently released a promotional image for "Echo," showing the character on her own and seemingly deep in thought. After her betrayal, Maya has a lot of things to sort through when the new series premieres.
According to Marvel, "Echo" is reportedly set after the events of "Hawkeye" and will explore the ramifications of what happened in New York. Echo will return back to her hometown and come to terms with her past in order to overcome what has been holding her back. Zahn McClarnon is set to appear, presumably reprising his role as Maya's father. In addition to McClarnon, additional newcomers to Marvel will include Graham Greene and Devery Jacobs. The new series has gone into production and is slated to be released in 2023.