Black Mirror Fans Finally Got The News They've Been Waiting On For Years﻿

In the last decade, Charlie Brooker's "Black Mirror" has delivered a collection of harrowing, thought-provoking parables about the dangers of technology — all with Brooker's signature dark wit. The series is a satire in the truest sense, set about 15 seconds in the future, which lends the whole anthology a fairly menacing sense of closeness. It first aired in the U.K. back in 2011, and immediately gripped audiences with disturbing moral dilemmas in episodes like "The National Anthem" and "White Bear."

The episodes only get more inventive with each new season, and each one includes some truly impressive cast members. Over the years, the likes of Bryce Dallas Howard, Jon Hamm, Benedict Wong, Hayley Atwell, Jesse Plemons, and Wyatt Russell have all starred on the critically acclaimed series. Netflix has also used "Black Mirror" as a canvass for experimentations with form; the interactive film "Bandersnatch" lets audiences choose what happens to main character Stefan (Ffion Whitehead) as he navigates his own near-future dystopia.

All this is to say that "Black Mirror" is one of the most innovative shows that Netflix has to offer. Unfortunately, it's been offline for three years with its future very much in doubt.