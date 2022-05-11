Will Ezra Miller's Flash Movie Erase The Snyderverse?

As of this writing, we know a good bit about "The Flash" solo film. Thanks to the CinemaCon presentation of an unreleased trailer, we know that Michael Keaton's Batman will play a central role. It was also revealed that Ben Affleck's Batman would return as well, given the multiverse shenanigans that are set to unfold. "The Flash" film will also draw from elements of the famed Flashpoint story in DC Comics. Although it's unclear who the main antagonist of the story might be, the first teaser for the film reveals that Barry clearly runs into another version of himself, Keaton's Batman, and even Sasha Calle's Supergirl.

Although Miller's version of Barry Allen and Affleck's Batman come from what is referred to as the Snyderverse, which includes all the members of "Zack Snyder's Justice League," insiders told Variety that the Warner Bros. merger with Discovery could spark an overhaul its DC characters. This could have been set in place already with the upcoming "Batgirl" movie, which Deadline confirmed will feature Keaton's Batman (and no confirmation yet if Affleck will don the cowl again after "The Flash"). Not to mention, Henry Cavill's Superman return has been up in the air since 2018 after complications with Warner Bros.

With these potential big changes on the horizon at the new Warner Bros. Discovery, some fans are wondering if "The Flash" movie will serve as the catalyst for a new DC film universe, effectively erasing the Snyderverse. Here's what we know.