The Subtle Kim Detail In Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 5 That Has Fans Buzzing

During a scene in "Black And Blue," Kim is awake roughly around 3 a.m., worrying about the fact that Lalo is still alive. In the previous episode, Kim learned from Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) that the attempted hit on him failed. That terrifying thought is not only enough to cost her a night of rest, but it also causes her to block her door with furniture, just in case Lalo unexpectedly comes knocking. The scene might foreshadow more tumultuous things to come for her and Jimmy, but it's a shot of Kim's digital clock that fans couldn't help but notice. The time reads a bright red-lettered "3:17." However, fans on Twitter and Reddit highlighted that when read from a different angle, the particular time also looks like the word "Lie."

As some fans on Reddit noted, the shot of the clock suggests that it's mainly about Kim not telling Jimmy about Lalo still being alive, despite having an opportunity to do so. Fans couldn't help but excitedly praise the potential symbolic shot. u/Corg505 posted, "Digital alarm clock, but this was yet more fantastic foreshadowing by the writers." And on Twitter, @smimik11 believes the shot isn't a coincidence, as they wrote, "Everything is intentional!!!" As the season continues, we'll have to wait for the official word if the time shot was genuinely done on purpose. But it wouldn't be far-fetched if it is, since "Better Call Saul" is full of so many small details that only the most hardcore probably notice.