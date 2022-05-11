Doctor Strange 2's Benedict Wong Gushes Over The 'Wonderful Character Progression' Of Wong - Exclusive

A big reason the Marvel Cinematic Universe has endured over the years stems from the close attention Marvel Studios pays to the growth of its superheroes, proving they are anything but one-dimensional characters whose sole purpose is to show off their superpowers to save the day. Even better, while fans have come to expect significant developments in the storylines of its lead characters, Marvel has invested just as much thought into key supporting characters.

Among those supporting characters is Wong (Benedict Wong), who first appeared in 2016 as the friend and fellow sorcerer of the titular character (Benedict Cumberbatch) in "Doctor Strange." Since his debut, Wong has reprised his role in five more MCU films and the streaming series "What If...?" on Disney+. In December, Wong joined Cumberbatch as supporting players in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and kicking off May, the prolific actor stars alongside Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen in the latest MCU blockbuster, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

New in theaters, "Multiverse of Madness" picks up after the events of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," where, despite a warning from the Sorcerer Supreme Wong, Dr. Strange concocts a spell that's intended to make everyone forget Spider-Man's true identity as Peter Parker (Tom Holland). Strange, however, botched his spell thanks to Peter's interruptions during the incantation, allowing supervillains who battled two different versions of Spider-Man in other universes to enter their world from the multiverse.

In a reversal of course, "Multiverse of Madness" finds Strange and Wong entering the multiverse after they happen upon America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), a young teen who has the rare ability to travel from one universe to the next. America's powers are so immense that malevolent creatures tied to Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch (Olsen), want to extract the girl's powers — a move that could tear the multiverse apart and put Strange's and Wong's lives in peril.