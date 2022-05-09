Multiverse Of Madness Star Benedict Wong Expresses Pride For Asian Representation In The MCU - Exclusive
When acclaimed actor Benedict Wong kicked off his run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016 in the first "Doctor Strange" film, little did he know that his dreams of more Asian representation in the superhero series were about to come to fruition.
The actor, of course, plays Wong, the close friend and fellow sorcerer of Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the MCU. Not only has Wong reprised the role six more times since 2016 — including a pivotal turn in the new MCU film "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" — but he's also been able to witness how the casts in Marvel Studios' films have become much more diverse.
"Multiverse of Madness" picks up after the events of the 2021 blockbuster "Spider-Man: No Way Home." In that film, Strange doesn't heed the warning of Wong — who became the Sorcerer Supreme during the MCU's "Blip" — and concocts a dangerous spell to help conceal the identity of fellow Avenger Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man (Tom Holland). But since Peter kept interrupting Strange while he was conjuring the spell, he inadvertently opened up portals from the multiverse that allowed the villains who battled two alternate versions of Spider-Man to enter their dimension.
"Multiverse of Madness" takes a reverse course, essentially, when Strange and Wong happen upon America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), a young teen who has the rare power to hop across the dimensions of the multiverse. Complicating matters is the frightening revelation that Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), wants America's powers, which could potentially spell doom for everyone in and around the multiverse.
The release of "Multiverse of Madness" is only one of the big highlights Wong has experienced in the past year. In the fall of 2021, he was excited to experience the groundbreaking moment in the MCU that he'd long been hoping for.
Wong loved being a part of Shang-Chi's 'incredible ensemble'
Apart from the two "Doctor Strange" movies and "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Benedict Wong has appeared in the "Avengers" chapters "Infinity War" and "Endgame," "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," and the MCU animated series "What If...?" Along the line, Wong told Looper, he was thrilled to see more Asian representation in the cast lineups.
"When I first started six years ago, I was the first Asian MCU Marvel Studios character, and it was quite lonely for a while," Wong recalled. "I do remember huddling around ["Guardians of the Galaxy" stars] Pom [Klementieff] and Dave Bautista, and how there was a bit of a knowing look. It was wonderful that there were more [Asian] characters, and now, even more. That's what's intrinsically important about what Marvel does: the ability to represent, to voice the voiceless. We have a huge platform, what the MCU can offer, and how far-reaching that is and to offer the opportunities."
While Wong is delighted to reprise his beloved MCU character at every turn, he said he takes particular pride in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." In addition to being a big hit in theaters, "Shang-Chi" made history in 2021 as the first Asian MCU superhero movie.
"We had such an incredible ensemble of 'Shang-Chi.' I'm so proud of that," Wong enthused. "It always feels like a standalone movie to me, with some incredible heroes such as Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung, and a whole host of young talent. And unearthing a superstar that is Simu [Liu] — [I'm] so proud of that."
Wong also noted how he was proud of the expanding diversity in the MCU with "Moon Knight" and the upcoming "Ms. Marvel," as well as how Marvel Studios is "introducing America Chavez for the LGBTQ community" with "Multiverse of Madness."
Directed by Sam Raimi, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is now in theaters.