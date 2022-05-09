Multiverse Of Madness Star Benedict Wong Expresses Pride For Asian Representation In The MCU - Exclusive

When acclaimed actor Benedict Wong kicked off his run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016 in the first "Doctor Strange" film, little did he know that his dreams of more Asian representation in the superhero series were about to come to fruition.

The actor, of course, plays Wong, the close friend and fellow sorcerer of Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the MCU. Not only has Wong reprised the role six more times since 2016 — including a pivotal turn in the new MCU film "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" — but he's also been able to witness how the casts in Marvel Studios' films have become much more diverse.

"Multiverse of Madness" picks up after the events of the 2021 blockbuster "Spider-Man: No Way Home." In that film, Strange doesn't heed the warning of Wong — who became the Sorcerer Supreme during the MCU's "Blip" — and concocts a dangerous spell to help conceal the identity of fellow Avenger Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man (Tom Holland). But since Peter kept interrupting Strange while he was conjuring the spell, he inadvertently opened up portals from the multiverse that allowed the villains who battled two alternate versions of Spider-Man to enter their dimension.

"Multiverse of Madness" takes a reverse course, essentially, when Strange and Wong happen upon America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), a young teen who has the rare power to hop across the dimensions of the multiverse. Complicating matters is the frightening revelation that Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), wants America's powers, which could potentially spell doom for everyone in and around the multiverse.

The release of "Multiverse of Madness" is only one of the big highlights Wong has experienced in the past year. In the fall of 2021, he was excited to experience the groundbreaking moment in the MCU that he'd long been hoping for.