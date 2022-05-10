Why Laura From Pieces Of Her Looks So Familiar

Though Toni Collete was a rising star in her native Australia, she wouldn't become well-known to international audiences until she appeared in "The Sixth Sense." Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, the psychological thriller immediately became a cultural phenomenon — in large part because of its twist ending — when it hit cinemas in the summer of 1999.

"The Sixth Sense" follows a child psychologist (Bruce Willis) who starts working with an awkward young boy (Haley Joel Osment) who is endlessly bullied. As Willis' character digs deeper into the strange child's case, it's revealed that the boy can see ghosts. The further Willis investigates, the more serious the child's psyche becomes, which results in a shocking climax we won't spoil here (that is, if you've managed to avoid being spoiled about this over the past two decades). Collette appears in the film as the worried and anxious mother of the young boy.

The film proved to be a financial success, grossing over $670 million at the worldwide box office (via Box Office Mojo) for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. Critically, the film emerged as a darling and nabbed six Academy Award nominations, including best picture. As faith would have it, the groundbreaking thriller won no awards during Hollywood's most iconic night. Collette was nominated for best supporting actress, though the prestigious award went to Angelina Jolie for "Girl, Interrupted." As of this writing, "The Sixth Sense" is the only role Collette was nominated for at the Oscars.