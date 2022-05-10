Chris Evans Explains How His Gray Man Character Is The Complete Opposite Of Captain America

It's been a few years since Marvel fans saw Chris Evans suit up as Captain America for the final time in "Avengers: Endgame." Although fans expect the star to return to the MCU in the future, he's prioritizing other projects for the moment — and he'll next be seen in Netflix's "The Gray Man" alongside Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas. The action-thriller is based on the book of the same name by Mark Greaney, and it follows CIA operative Sierra Six (Gosling) who goes on the run after uncovering the organization's dirtiest secrets.

It's one of the most expensive films Netflix has ever made, as the streamer spent over $200 million on its budget (via Entertainment Weekly). But with the Russo brothers on board as directors, it's clear that audiences are in for something special. They previously worked on "Extraction" with Chris Hemsworth for the streaming service, and that has been one of Netflix's most popular original films (per Bloomberg).

Evans plays Lloyd Hansen, one of Six's old colleagues who is in charge of hunting down the assassin on a globetrotting adventure. Joining Evans and Gosling is "Bridgerton" alum Regé-Jean Page as Carmichael, and "Luke Cage" star Alfre Woodard as Maurice Cahill. So if you couldn't tell already, it's a cast stacked with talent. But Evans recently revealed that his character in "The Gray Man" is the complete opposite of Captain America, and it sounds like Gosling's hero will have a difficult fight on his hands.