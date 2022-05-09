Fans Of The FBI Franchise Just Got Incredible News

That's right, "FBI" fans. According to Deadline, the suits at CBS have decided to greenlight at least two more seasons for each of the franchise's three shows. That means for "FBI" viewers will now get a Season 5 and 6, "FBI: Most Wanted" will see Seasons 4 and 5, and "FBI: International" will stick around until at least Season 3.

In a statement to Deadline, President of CBS Entertainment Kelly Kahl said, "The FBIs are one of the most successful brands in the entire TV landscape and a powerful cornerstone of our number one lineup ... They've attracted a dedicated, loyal fan base, thanks to the extraordinary vision of executive producer Dick Wolf and the talents of all three outstanding casts and creative teams."

For fans of the franchise, this massive renewal spree will no doubt come as a major sigh of relief. It means that there are likely dozens of more episodes of each "FBI" series coming down the pike and that, for the time being, those who love the shows won't have to worry about their favorite series getting the axe and ending on a sudden cliffhanger. And for fans of "FBI: Most Wanted" specifically, it means they'll have plenty more time to get to know Dylan McDermott's Remy Scott.

"FBI: Most Wanted" and "FBI: International" are both currently airing on CBS.