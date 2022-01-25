FBI: Most Wanted Has Found A Perfect New Lead

Though "FBI" premiered less than five years ago (via IMDb), it's quickly ballooning into a series worthy of superproducer Dick Wolf. The franchise for which Wolf is perhaps best known is "Law & Order," which famously spun off into "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and eclipsed its predecessor with a record-setting episode count that continues to grow to this day. "FBI," likewise produced by Wolf, is itself already the progenitor of two spinoffs including "FBI: Most Wanted," which is in the midst of its third season.

On January 24, series lead Julian McMahon — who may look familiar from "Premonition" or "Fantastic Four," among other roles — announced that he will be departing the show for good. While McMahon didn't publicly state a reason for this decision, upon its announcement it became clear that his departure will not be a sudden change but something that has been in the works behind-the-scenes for a while now.

The very next day, on January 25, the producers of "FBI: Most Wanted" announced McMahon's replacement. As it turns out, the "FBI" spinoff's new star is someone who became a fan favorite in the Dick Wolf extended universe just last year.