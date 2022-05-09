Disney+ Ahsoka Series Announces Start Of Production With A Familiar Cowboy Hat
Disney+ is a treasure trove of nostalgia for any fan of movies and shows from childhood. Everything from "The Little Mermaid" and "Bambi" to live-action remakes like "Aladdin" and "Beauty and the Beast" is available for your nostalgic pleasure. However, one of the behemoths of the platform is the new content from the "Star Wars" Universe, and more is coming from a galaxy far, far away.
The first "Star Wars" production to hit the streaming platform in 2019 was "The Mandalorian," a space-western from Disney frequent-flier Jon Favreau ("Iron Man" and "The Lion King") and the mastermind of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels," Dave Filoni. After the success of "The Mandalorian" (via Rotten Tomatoes), other projects were picked up, including "Boba Fett" and "The Bad Batch."
There were many special callouts to previous "Star Wars" properties in the two seasons of "The Mandalorian." Mark Hamill and Temuera Morrison reprised their roles of Luke Skywalker and Boba Fett, respectively. The series also brought animated characters to life, with Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) jumping from "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" to the live-action world. Another character making that jump was Ahsoka Tano, brought to life by the excellent Rosario Dawson. Tano appeared in Season 2, hunting Grand Admiral Thrawn as her path crossed The Mandalorian's. The character was received well enough to spark a series of her own, and fans of the character got great news from one of the creators.
Disney+ shares a tweet with a very special message
Fans had a blissful meltdown on Twitter after the appearance of Dawson's Tano in Season 2, Episode 5, "Chapter 13." Many of the comments on the platform praised Dave Filoni (via Radio Times) for his creative direction with the character. Today, Disney announced on their Disney+ Twitter account that what fans have been waiting for is on the way, with an exciting callout.
Via the tweet, Disney+ said, "Ahsoka, an Original series, starts production today." The image featured a director's chair with the title "Ahsoka" on the back. Perched on the left side of the chair is a very familiar black cowboy hat with a Boba Fett pin. Eagle-eyed fans will recognize the hat as the very same one worn by the mastermind behind many of the Disney+ shows, Dave Filoni.
What this means is up for interpretation, but we can guess that this means Filoni himself will be in the director's chair for the first episode. He is no stranger to the role, as he directed much of the animated shows and cut his teeth in live-action during Season 1 of "The Mandalorian." What we know for sure is that this tweet shows that what is about to come to fruition is something both Filoni and the fans have looked forward to for a long time.