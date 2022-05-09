Disney+ Ahsoka Series Announces Start Of Production With A Familiar Cowboy Hat

Disney+ is a treasure trove of nostalgia for any fan of movies and shows from childhood. Everything from "The Little Mermaid" and "Bambi" to live-action remakes like "Aladdin" and "Beauty and the Beast" is available for your nostalgic pleasure. However, one of the behemoths of the platform is the new content from the "Star Wars" Universe, and more is coming from a galaxy far, far away.

The first "Star Wars" production to hit the streaming platform in 2019 was "The Mandalorian," a space-western from Disney frequent-flier Jon Favreau ("Iron Man" and "The Lion King") and the mastermind of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels," Dave Filoni. After the success of "The Mandalorian" (via Rotten Tomatoes), other projects were picked up, including "Boba Fett" and "The Bad Batch."

There were many special callouts to previous "Star Wars" properties in the two seasons of "The Mandalorian." Mark Hamill and Temuera Morrison reprised their roles of Luke Skywalker and Boba Fett, respectively. The series also brought animated characters to life, with Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) jumping from "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" to the live-action world. Another character making that jump was Ahsoka Tano, brought to life by the excellent Rosario Dawson. Tano appeared in Season 2, hunting Grand Admiral Thrawn as her path crossed The Mandalorian's. The character was received well enough to spark a series of her own, and fans of the character got great news from one of the creators.