Dave Filoni Gives Fans An Update On The Upcoming Ahsoka Series
More and more details have started to trickle out surrounding Dave Filoni's "Star Wars: Ahsoka" series, including actors who have been cast and other small tidbits related to production. Luckily for fans, Filoni decided to pull back the curtain just a little bit more during a recent interview with Empire.
"It's thrilling, I gotta tell you," the longtime "Star Wars" writer and producer said of helming "Ahsoka," which is due out sometime in 2022 or early 2023. "It's something you imagine doing for a long time. And then it's kind of startling when you're sitting there, and now you have to do it."
Filoni hopes that when all is said and done, people won't just think of "Ahsoka" as a "Mandalorian" spin-off, but rather its own thing — filled with awesome stories about his titular hero, whom Filoni first created for "The Clone Wars" animated series and then used again in "Star Wars: Rebels." The character Ahsoka Tano has become one of the most popular in all of "Star Wars" since her inception, and Disney has been waiting a long time to tell her story in live-action, according to Filoni. Here's what else he had to say about his hotly-anticipated new show.
Filoni has thought about doing an Ahsoka adventure 'for a long time'
Doing a stand-alone series about Ahsoka Tano is something Dave Filoni has always wanted to do, according to the "Star Wars" showrunner. He just never expected it to rise up from a completely different project like "The Mandalorian."
"I thought of this adventure for Ahsoka for a long time, and it's interesting to see how it's evolved," Filoni told Empire. "Years ago, I never would have imagined that it was sprung from a branch of a tree that had anything to do with a guy [like] Din Djarin, or a child that looks like Yoda. It's a great lesson for me on how, when you have other creatives like Jon Favreau, they can help lend such dimension and depth to what you're doing."
Filoni currently has a lot on his "Star Wars" plate, especially for 2022. "The Book of Boba Fett" will be debuting on Disney+ on Dec. 29 and running into the new year, followed by the release of "Mandalorian" Season 2. Filoni has started writing "Ahsoka," (per Empire) and the show is currently listed on IMDb as in production. Australian actor Natasha Liu Bordizzo was recently cast as "Rebels" fan-favorite Sabine Wren, who is slated to be Ahsoka's partner. Hayden Christensen will reportedly be returning as Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader after stepping away from "Star Wars" franchise following the prequel trilogy. On "Clone Wars," it was Anakin who served as Ahsoka's Jedi Master before eventually falling to the Dark Side. Christensen will also be appearing in Disney's "Obi-Wan" series.