Dave Filoni Gives Fans An Update On The Upcoming Ahsoka Series

More and more details have started to trickle out surrounding Dave Filoni's "Star Wars: Ahsoka" series, including actors who have been cast and other small tidbits related to production. Luckily for fans, Filoni decided to pull back the curtain just a little bit more during a recent interview with Empire.

"It's thrilling, I gotta tell you," the longtime "Star Wars" writer and producer said of helming "Ahsoka," which is due out sometime in 2022 or early 2023. "It's something you imagine doing for a long time. And then it's kind of startling when you're sitting there, and now you have to do it."

Filoni hopes that when all is said and done, people won't just think of "Ahsoka" as a "Mandalorian" spin-off, but rather its own thing — filled with awesome stories about his titular hero, whom Filoni first created for "The Clone Wars" animated series and then used again in "Star Wars: Rebels." The character Ahsoka Tano has become one of the most popular in all of "Star Wars" since her inception, and Disney has been waiting a long time to tell her story in live-action, according to Filoni. Here's what else he had to say about his hotly-anticipated new show.