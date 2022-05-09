New Ms. Marvel TV Spot Reveals Live-Action Red Dagger

Marvel Comics has a wide array of vibrant characters to draw from, inspiring some of the most memorable shows on Disney+. Just this year, the streaming platform tackled the complex issue of Dissociative Identity Disorder with the depiction of "Moon Knight," and the dark portrayal of Marc Spector and Steven Grant (both played by Oscar Isaac) made for compelling television. This summer, Disney+ will be bringing an equally significant character to life.

"Ms. Marvel" differs in some ways from previous Marvel adaptations — for one, not being quite as mature as some of the previous series. Instead, the show opts for a coming-of-age story about Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), an avid superhero fan who suddenly comes to the realization that she has been given powers herself. The series is noteworthy for being inclusive, featuring the perspective of a teenage girl who is also a Pakistani American (via Variety). The inclusion of Kamala is an exciting prospect, but there are additional surprises on the horizon. In a new TV spot for the upcoming series, viewers can anticipate the arrival of a live-action interpretation of fellow crime fighter, Red Dagger.