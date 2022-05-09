Ms. Marvel Disney+ Series Will Be Different From The Comics In Some Major Ways

Now that "Moon Knight" has wrapped up its six-episode run on Disney+, Marvel Studios is already gearing up to introduce its next new hero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), also known as Ms. Marvel. In the comics, she's the fourth person to take on the Ms. Marvel mantle after Carol Danvers, Sharon Ventura, and Karla Sofen. The MCU will, of course, streamline things — just as Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is the first one to don the name Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel will also be the first and only superhero of her name, which is a tribute to Danvers.

The first trailer gave fans a good idea of what to expect from "Ms. Marvel," including showcasing Kamala's signature charming wit and creativity– and her desire to do good, of course. Marvel has introduced fans to a number of younger heroes in the last few years, and many have speculated that a "Young Avengers" project has to be in the pipeline somewhere. "Ms. Marvel" could easily be a huge part of the puzzle. It'd be fun to see her suit up next to the likes of Kate Bishop's new Hawkeye (Hailee Steinfeld), that's for sure.

Since "Ms. Marvel" was first announced, though, fans have debated on how the series was going to adapt Kamala's stretchy "embiggen" powers from the comics. While these abilities are a major aspect of her characterization in the source material, there's a few obstacles they present in live-action: One, potentially looking quite goofy, and two, they're a bit too similar to skillset of incoming MCU character Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four.

Recently, Kevin Feige recently touched on how the series will be different from the comics.