Ms. Marvel Disney+ Series Will Be Different From The Comics In Some Major Ways
Now that "Moon Knight" has wrapped up its six-episode run on Disney+, Marvel Studios is already gearing up to introduce its next new hero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), also known as Ms. Marvel. In the comics, she's the fourth person to take on the Ms. Marvel mantle after Carol Danvers, Sharon Ventura, and Karla Sofen. The MCU will, of course, streamline things — just as Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is the first one to don the name Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel will also be the first and only superhero of her name, which is a tribute to Danvers.
The first trailer gave fans a good idea of what to expect from "Ms. Marvel," including showcasing Kamala's signature charming wit and creativity– and her desire to do good, of course. Marvel has introduced fans to a number of younger heroes in the last few years, and many have speculated that a "Young Avengers" project has to be in the pipeline somewhere. "Ms. Marvel" could easily be a huge part of the puzzle. It'd be fun to see her suit up next to the likes of Kate Bishop's new Hawkeye (Hailee Steinfeld), that's for sure.
Since "Ms. Marvel" was first announced, though, fans have debated on how the series was going to adapt Kamala's stretchy "embiggen" powers from the comics. While these abilities are a major aspect of her characterization in the source material, there's a few obstacles they present in live-action: One, potentially looking quite goofy, and two, they're a bit too similar to skillset of incoming MCU character Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four.
Recently, Kevin Feige recently touched on how the series will be different from the comics.
Kevin Feige confirms Ms. Marvel doesn't have her comic book powers, but there's a reason
When speaking to Empire Magazine, Kevin Feige explained that the series is taking a different approach to Kamala Khan's powers. He noted that the MCU has always played fast and loose with how it adapts the comics, and Kamala's embiggening abilities — and how she gets them in the first place — are no exception.
"We adapt the comics; it's not an exact translation," Feige said. "[Kamala] came about in a very specific time within the comic-book continuity. She is now coming into a very specific time within the MCU continuity. And those two things didn't match."
Looking at this, it makes sense for Kamala to have energy-based powers, since she is set to join the equally charged Carol Danvers and Maria Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in "The Marvels." In the comics, her powers derive from being an Inhuman, as well — and with "Inhumans" being a property that Marvel doesn't appear to be integrating into the MCU anytime soon — the trailer instead implies that these abilities are activated by what appears to be the Nega-Bands, powerful objects that in the comics are linked to the Kree Empire.
Feige went on to say that the "Ms. Marvel" series honors her original skillset, while exploring what her new powers mean in the ongoing tapestry of the MCU. "What we will learn about where those powers come from, and how they come about, is specific to the MCU. You will see great comic splash panels in some of our action sequences. If you want big, giant hands and arms, well they're here in spirit, if not in stretchy, plastic-type ways."
Clearly, the creative team behind "Ms. Marvel" is paying tribute to what came before (down to small details like actually recreating a comic cover in the series) while also building something new.
"Ms. Marvel" starts streaming on June 8, 2022.