Will Scarlet Witch Return To Westview For Agatha: House Of Harkness?

Contains spoilers for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

It has been a wild few years for Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After the traumas she endures in the Infinity Saga, Wanda's grief drives her to take over the town of Westview, New Jersey to create a sitcom-fantasy world where she has a family with Vision (Paul Bettany). But by the end of "WandaVision," this grand illusion has been pierced. So, when the Scarlet Witch shows up in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," it's not surprising that she's still struggling to deal with her grief — as well as the loss of her fictional children.

In fact, the "Doctor Strange" sequel sees Scarlet Witch suit up as a full villain after she uses the Darkhold to peer into other realities in the hope of finding a version of her family in the multiverse. But the end of the film leaves Wanda's fate uncertain, and it's not clear when or how she'll show up again.

Thankfully, the ever-expanding nature of the MCU means there are plenty of opportunities for her to re-emerge. One place that seems quite logical for her to pop back up would be in the upcoming "Agatha: House of Harkness" series, which is heading to Disney+. In fact, Olsen recently explained her thoughts on appearing in the witchy spin-off and returning to Westview.