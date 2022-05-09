Will Scarlet Witch Return To Westview For Agatha: House Of Harkness?
Contains spoilers for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."
It has been a wild few years for Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After the traumas she endures in the Infinity Saga, Wanda's grief drives her to take over the town of Westview, New Jersey to create a sitcom-fantasy world where she has a family with Vision (Paul Bettany). But by the end of "WandaVision," this grand illusion has been pierced. So, when the Scarlet Witch shows up in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," it's not surprising that she's still struggling to deal with her grief — as well as the loss of her fictional children.
In fact, the "Doctor Strange" sequel sees Scarlet Witch suit up as a full villain after she uses the Darkhold to peer into other realities in the hope of finding a version of her family in the multiverse. But the end of the film leaves Wanda's fate uncertain, and it's not clear when or how she'll show up again.
Thankfully, the ever-expanding nature of the MCU means there are plenty of opportunities for her to re-emerge. One place that seems quite logical for her to pop back up would be in the upcoming "Agatha: House of Harkness" series, which is heading to Disney+. In fact, Olsen recently explained her thoughts on appearing in the witchy spin-off and returning to Westview.
Elizabeth Olsen would love to work with Kathryn Hahn again
The end of "WandaVision" sees Wanda imprison Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) in Westview as penance for all of her magical meddling — and killing Sparky the dog! In their final exchange, Agatha tells the Avenger that she's going to need her fellow witch in the future, to which Wanda coldly points out that she knows where to find her. The series obviously implies that Wanda isn't done with Agatha, although how that's going to work post "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" remains to be seen. When Elizabeth Olsen was asked about the possibility of reprising her role as Scarlet Witch in "Agatha: House of Harkness" on Good Morning America, the star confessed that she'd love to work with Hahn again.
"I mean, I would do anything with Hahn," Olsen said. "I mean, no, I'm not appearing in it ... not as far as I'm aware of ... But I love that woman so much ... So fun, that entire show was just filled with lots of joy. Yeah, it was great ... I hope Kevin Feige is watching." So, it sounds like Olsen is open to returning to Westview. And even though she claims to not be a part of the series at this juncture, if "Spider-Man: No Way Home" taught us anything it's to not trust actors when they say they are not appearing in MCU projects.
As of now, there's no release date for "Agatha: House of Harkness," but hopefully the chatter about it in interviews will conjure the series to Disney+ sooner rather than later.