Andrew Garfield Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Those Spider-Man: No Way Home Lies

After we finally learned that Andrew Garfield did indeed swing back into action for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," it was a real treat to go back and rewatch all the interviews he did leading up to the film's release. The recent Golden Globe winner for "Tick, Tick... Boom!" had deceived us to such a degree that even Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) may have had trouble seeing past the web of lies he wove to try and keep us in the dark about his appearance.

Of course, as impressive as it may have been, dancing around the bazillion questions from every talk show host, interviewer, and random person on the street seems like it would've taken a toll. Garfield kept his cool under pressure, enduring everything short of being hooked up to a polygraph machine, and managed to keep quiet about one of the biggest cinema secrets of 2021. As revealed in a recent interview, though, Garfield admitted that despite the challenge the situation posed, there was a little bit of fun to be had to keep the entire world in the dark.

In an interview with The Wrap, Garfield described the secret-keeping duty as "rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable," which is understandable. The whole ordeal tested the actor at one of the things he struggled most with — lying.