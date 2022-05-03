Marvel Fans Are Getting Very Vocal About Their Fantastic Four Director Pick

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's forthcoming version of the "Fantastic Four" Marvel Comics franchise has been a long time coming. The iconic superhero team, first invented by Stan Lee in the early 1960s, has had a rough go when it comes to live-action adaptations. The Marvel superteam got its first live-action film in 1994 (via IMDb). Unfortunately, that entry often ranks as one of the worst superhero movies ever made and never even got a theatrical release. Another attempt was made 2005, and Chris Evans, Ioan Gruffud, Jessica Alba, and Michael Chiklis playing the Fantastic Four. It spawned a sequel — "Fantastic Four and the Rise of the Silver Surfer" — whose only redeeming quality is, arguably, that it boosted Evans' career. Then, in 2015, Josh Trank directed another reboot, and though it has its defenders, it fell flat with critics and audiences alike.

However, following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Studios (formerly known as 20th Century Fox), the rights for the "Fantastic Four" films made at the latter studio reverted to the House of Mouse, allowing the beloved quartet of heroes to be folded into the MCU. It's unclear when their first appearance will be, but we do know Marvel has put a new "Fantastic Four" on the books. Unfortunately, the project was thrown into uncertainty in late April when "Spider-Man: No Way Home" director Jon Watts, who was originally attached to helm, announced he was stepping down from the project. At the time of his departure, it was reported by Deadline that he was in need of a break after directing the Tom Holland-led "Spider-Man" trilogy.

With no clear successor tapped to take on the "Fantastic Four" reboot, Marvel fans have been left to speculate regarding who they'd pick to direct, and many have been very vocal about the specific person they hope to see behind the camera.