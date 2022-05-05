Mitch Pileggi Discusses Why He Might Retire After Walker - Exclusive

On what Mitch Pileggi hopes to see from "Walker" in the future, he told Looper, "A lot of good stories. After we got picked up the other day, Jared [Padalecki], he texted me, and he goes, 'We got a lot more stories to tell.' And I said, 'I'm with you to the end.'" So don't fret, "Walker" fans. Even if Pileggi retires after "Walker," that might not be for a while. Pileggi is with Padalecki to the end of the line, and with the series' success, it doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon.

Pileggi added, "To me, that's paramount because I know we got the people to carry the water in this thing, and our writers have been doing a wonderful job bringing us great storylines." Well, "Walker" never lacks good storylines, so that shouldn't be an issue.

"That's what I really hope for most, is for that to continue, and I'm sure it will because, like I said, we've got a great group of writers, and our producers are amazing, too. It couldn't be a better situation," Pileggi said. "I know that probably sounds very Pollyanna and all that, but that's the way I'm feeling right now about this. This is actually 40 years of doing this. This is as good as it gets."

New episodes of "Walker" air Thursday nights on The CW.