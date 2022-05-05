Tokyo Vice's Rachel Keller Reveals What It Was Like To Work With Director Michael Mann - Exclusive

There are many reasons to seek out the first season of HBO Max's crime drama "Tokyo Vice." Focusing on rookie American reporter Jake Adelstein (Ansel Elgort), the only American at a Tokyo newspaper in the 1990s, the show uncovers the dark side of the city as Jake pursues a story that brings him in contact with the Japanese yakuza as well as many other facets of Tokyo nightlife, including Onyx, a nightclub where Rachel Keller's character Samantha works as a hostess for clients from all walks of life. Beyond the fascinating and gritty plot and impressive performances by Elgort, Keller, and Ken Watanabe as a police detective and mentor to Jake, another reason to watch the show is the involvement of visionary director Michael Mann.

Not only is Mann an executive producer on "Tokyo Vice," he directed the immersive pilot — and the director, whose list of credits include "The Last of the Mohicans," "Heat," "The Insider," "Ali," and "Collateral" – is the perfect fit for establishing the world of the show. Mann uses his precise, eye-catching style to guide viewers from Jake's small Tokyo apartment to the newsroom to the police station to the city's seedy underbelly, all while capturing the psychological complexities of Jake and the series' other characters.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Rachel Keller reminisced about the unique and exciting way Mann filmed her scenes in the pilot of "Tokyo Vice."