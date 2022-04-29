Tokyo Vice's Rachel Keller Talks Japanese Nightlife, Michael Mann, And A Potential Season 2 - Exclusive Interview

This interview contains spoilers for Season 1 of "Tokyo Vice."

HBO Max's gritty crime drama "Tokyo Vice" explores the dangerous world of the Japanese Yakuza in the late 1990s through the eyes of rookie reporter Jake Adelstein (Ansel Elgort), the only American working at a large Tokyo newspaper. Loosely based on the memoir of the same name by Adelstein, the show spotlights Jake's dogged pursuit of a big story through the lens of the intricate rules and expectations of Japanese culture.

One of the places he looks for a lead is the Japanese hostess club Onyx, where Rachel Keller's Samantha works. The only American in the show besides Jake, Samantha has found her calling serving customers in this underground bar where she mingles with people from all walks of life, including members of the Yakuza. But like Jake, she's also ambitious and determined to fulfill her dream of opening her own club no matter the cost.

Keller makes Samantha a magnetic enigma. Fiercely independent and in control, Samantha has made a life for herself in Japan, and when she learns that life could be threatened she's willing to take drastic and surprising action to protect it. Keller has already proven her wide range as an actor, starring in such varied projects as "Fargo," "Legion," and "Dirty John." With "Tokyo Vice," she further establishes her versatility while playing a woman who can be wide-eyed and innocent one moment and savvy and sophisticated the next — and she does it all while speaking Japanese.

In an exclusive conversation with Looper, Keller talked about learning Japanese, the fascinating world of hostess clubs, working with executive producer and pilot director Michael Mann, and whether "Tokyo Vice" could get a second season.