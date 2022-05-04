An Original Cast Member Has Boarded Rob Zombie's The Munsters

Rob Zombie made it big as a heavy metal frontman before transitioning to the world of film, where he's built a brand directing blood-soaked horror films like "House of 1000 Corpses," "The Devil's Rejects," and "3 From Hell." Now, Zombie is treading into the most sinister territory yet: family-friendly sitcoms.

Last June, Zombie took to Instagram to announce his involvement in a film version of "The Munsters." Zombie's no stranger to reboots — he tackled a remake of "Halloween" in 2007, his highest-grossing project to date — but "The Munsters" marks a movement toward decidedly more cheery material.

The project has already landed a number of regular Zombie collaborators to bring the eccentric family of vampires, werewolves, and ghouls back to life. Sheri Moon Zombie, the director's wife, will be playing Lily Munster, with Jeff Daniel Phillips on board as her husband Herman and Dan Roebuck set to play Grandpa Munster. Now, Zombie has confirmed that an original "Munsters" cast member is officially joining the monstrous affair, as well.