The Internet Is Losing It Over First Look At Rob Zombie's Munsters Costumes

Rob Zombie made the stunning transition from rock 'n' roll frontman to big-time movie director, bringing his signature brand of horror to the likes of "House of 1000 Corpses" and "3 From Hell." Now, the artist is going where few people would think he'd ever traverse — PG territory.

Zombie previously announced that "The Munsters" would stick to its television roots and remain friendly for the whole family (via Variety). It's good news for fans of the original series, which takes a satirical glance at the all-American family by focusing on a household of monsters. They'll return to people's screens, both in a theater and on the streaming service Peacock, allowing everyone to get a good look at the monsters as they get into more shenanigans.

Things appear swell, if not a bit demanding, on the set of "The Munsters," as Rob Zombie recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at the production on Instagram. The photo features Sheri Moon Zombie, Jeff Daniel Phillips, and Daniel Roebuck in costume, along with the caption, "Working from sunrise to sunrise. Cheers to these three for always bringing the thunder." The look has gotten a strong reaction from fans, who can't wait to see what Zombie accomplishes with his latest project.