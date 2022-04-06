The Internet Is Losing It Over First Look At Rob Zombie's Munsters Costumes
Rob Zombie made the stunning transition from rock 'n' roll frontman to big-time movie director, bringing his signature brand of horror to the likes of "House of 1000 Corpses" and "3 From Hell." Now, the artist is going where few people would think he'd ever traverse — PG territory.
Zombie previously announced that "The Munsters" would stick to its television roots and remain friendly for the whole family (via Variety). It's good news for fans of the original series, which takes a satirical glance at the all-American family by focusing on a household of monsters. They'll return to people's screens, both in a theater and on the streaming service Peacock, allowing everyone to get a good look at the monsters as they get into more shenanigans.
Things appear swell, if not a bit demanding, on the set of "The Munsters," as Rob Zombie recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at the production on Instagram. The photo features Sheri Moon Zombie, Jeff Daniel Phillips, and Daniel Roebuck in costume, along with the caption, "Working from sunrise to sunrise. Cheers to these three for always bringing the thunder." The look has gotten a strong reaction from fans, who can't wait to see what Zombie accomplishes with his latest project.
Fans are excited to see what The Munsters' team comes up with
"The Munsters" may have initially aired in 1964, but it's clear on social media that it still has a devoted following. The misfit family still has a ton of fans out there who can't wait to see their next adventure, and they're not shy about letting their opinions known.
All you have to do is look underneath Rob Zombie's Instagram post to find a barrage of comments from fans wanting to voice their appreciation of him handling the source material. One eagle-eyed observer wrote, "Everything about this photo is amazing. I love the bats on the stained glass window." It shows the attention to detail Zombie has committed to with this project, and even though the movie will be rated PG, it's still going to have ample spooky details to send shivers down viewers' spines.
Jeff Daniel Phillips posted the same photo on Twitter, which got an equally positive response. Numerous fans chimed in with their thoughts, including, "I'm so excited to see it when it comes out" and "You got this! Channel that Cave Man [strength]!" Meanwhile, Twitter user @ZillaFan commented, "From everything I've seen thus far (including this), I can't help but be excited about the upcoming Munsters." It's clear anticipation for the project is through the roof, so get ready because it's looking to be a scary good time.