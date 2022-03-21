Rob Zombie's The Munsters Will Feature Elvira As You've Never Seen Her Before

Musician and director Rob Zombie's big screen interpretation of the 1960s hit sitcom "The Munsters" will be roaring its way onto the big screens worldwide (and NBC's Peacock streaming service) sometime in 2022. While horror fans wait for more news about the movie's plot, Zombie has been treating his audience to behind-the-scenes photos and casting news.

By now, readers likely already know that Sheri Moon Zombie, the director's wife and frequent muse, will be playing Lily Munster. Dan Roebuck will be playing her vampiric pop, Grandpa Munster, and Jeff Daniel Phillips will appear as Lily's lovable husband Herman. There's no word who will play Eddie (Lily and Herman's werewolf son), or Marilyn, the Munster's traditionally beautiful — but by their monstrous standards — frightfully plain daughter.

However, Zombie has announced on Instagram who will be playing some major supporting roles in the film. Among the actors included in his mosaic are Sylvester McCoy, Jorge Garcia and Catherine Schell. Also included: Cassandra Peterson, best known as cheeky horror hostess Elvira. Per a recent Instagram post from Zombie and comments from the actress, it appears that the character she'll be playing in "The Munsters" will be a whole new ballgame for the actress.