The Witcher Season 2 Character Arc That Has Fans Fuming
Contains spoilers for Season 2 of "The Witcher"
Season 2 of "The Witcher" learned from the mistakes of the first season, and delivered a television show worthy of the White Wolf. Picking up from the pyro-clastic conclusion of Season 1, the second season finally brings Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) together in a meaningful, and almost binding way. One of the most pressing themes of this season is family, and considering the interactions between the main characters, this will only become more intense over time.
In Episode 2, Geralt and Ciri find themselves in Kaer Morhen. Kaer Morhen is essentially the capital of the Witchers, and most of its inhabitants have undergone the same transformation process as Geralt. Returning to what is essentially his homeland, Geralt comes across his mentor Vesemir (Kim Bodnia), as well as some of his brothers-in-arms like Eskel (Basil Eidenbenz). Unfortunately for die-hard fans of the video games and the books by Andrzej Sapkowski, there was a certain character development that had them ready to unleash their own destructive magic (and profanity).
Fans hated what happened to Eskel
Episode 2, appropriately titled "Kaer Morhen," sees Eskel meeting a horrific end when he's transfigured into a monstrous tree creature known as a Leshen. This was a development some fans of the books did not appreciate.
On an episode discussion thread on the show's subreddit, user u/iTzCrazyDan wrote, "They could have just, you know, made one of the other random witchers infected. But nah, we gotta just kill off Eskel for no f***ing reason. (Not before making him act like a total douchebag first)." This elicited a tremendous response from fans, and it seemed like those with knowledge of the source material were immensely disappointed by the popular character being killed right away. In the books, Eskel has a warm personality (for a Witcher), and smiles far more than any of his compatriots. In the show, not so much.
Reddit user u/TuckB32R added, "What the actual f*** is this? Just gonna fridge Eskel, and completely s*** on source material?" This comment was followed by one from u/beach_boy91 who replied, "Seriously he's my favorite witcher after Geralt and Vesemir. He's supposed to be very similar to Geralt but less drama."
Some dedicated "Witcher" fans felt betrayed by the decision regarding Eskel, with Reddit user u/Echo-Alarming summing up things up by saying, "But killing off Eskel? Why? Anyone reading the books, or playing the games, will feel awkward knowing they just killed him off in half an episode in the show. ... Seriously, what a way to completely s*** on a great first episode."