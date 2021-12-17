The Witcher Season 2 Character Arc That Has Fans Fuming

Episode 2, appropriately titled "Kaer Morhen," sees Eskel meeting a horrific end when he's transfigured into a monstrous tree creature known as a Leshen. This was a development some fans of the books did not appreciate.

On an episode discussion thread on the show's subreddit, user u/iTzCrazyDan wrote, "They could have just, you know, made one of the other random witchers infected. But nah, we gotta just kill off Eskel for no f***ing reason. (Not before making him act like a total douchebag first)." This elicited a tremendous response from fans, and it seemed like those with knowledge of the source material were immensely disappointed by the popular character being killed right away. In the books, Eskel has a warm personality (for a Witcher), and smiles far more than any of his compatriots. In the show, not so much.

Reddit user u/TuckB32R added, "What the actual f*** is this? Just gonna fridge Eskel, and completely s*** on source material?" This comment was followed by one from u/beach_boy91 who replied, "Seriously he's my favorite witcher after Geralt and Vesemir. He's supposed to be very similar to Geralt but less drama."

Some dedicated "Witcher" fans felt betrayed by the decision regarding Eskel, with Reddit user u/Echo-Alarming summing up things up by saying, "But killing off Eskel? Why? Anyone reading the books, or playing the games, will feel awkward knowing they just killed him off in half an episode in the show. ... Seriously, what a way to completely s*** on a great first episode."