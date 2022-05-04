Blue Bloods' Len Cariou Reflects On Working With Bruce Willis On Death Wish – Exclusive

The 82-year-old Len Cariou worked closely with Bruce Willis on "Death Wish," portraying his father-in-law in the film, which is a remake of the 1974 movie of the same name starring Charles Bronson. The two actors immediately hit it off, remembering a surprising connection they had decades earlier, before Willis' acting career took off.

"We had a good time," Cariou told Looper. "Bruce, I knew from when he was a bartender at the West Bank Café in [the Theater District in] New York. I hadn't seen him in years and years, but we had a few laughs about that. He even remembered what I drank." Beyond that serendipitous link, Cariou added that nothing out of the ordinary happened on the "Death Wish" set.

"It was fine," he shared. "I was amazed to hear of the problems that he's had, and that he's pretty much been forced to retire. That's a shame. He had an incredible career, so it can be ... 'bang,' one day. Apparently, it had been going on for quite some time, as this turns out. People said they were recognizing it years ago. I certainly didn't when I did 'Death Wish' with him. I didn't notice anything."

